Kobe trash-talking Barack Obama: “I’ll pick up after the fifth ring”

You know Kobe Bryant has a lot of NBA championships when his team’s traditional meet-the-President function gets moved from the White House to another location just to mix things up.
While the Lakers were honored by President Barack Obama at a Boys & Girls Club in Washington D.C. the other day, Kobe and the Commander-in-Chief exchanged a little trash talk that ended when Kobe brought up his ring count.
Referring to his favorite team, the Chicago Bulls, upsetting the Lakers recently, President Obama told Kobe, “Derrick Rose may have your number.”
Kobe’s response: “If he calls that number, I’ll be sure to pick up after the fifth ring.”
During the public ceremony to honor the defending NBA champs, Obama earlier pointed out that in their careers with the Lakers, Kobe, Derek Fisher and Phil Jackson are still one ‘chip behind the Chicago Bulls of the ’90s.
“Not for long,” Kobe blurted out from the stage.
What is the best piece of trash talk you’ve heard on the court?
That’s a good one-liner from Kobe. He doesn’t llok like he’d be a very funny guy, but I can appreciate him talking back to the Pres when it comes to wins, losses and rings.
If that line from Kobe was off the cuff I gotta give him credit for that. Good line.
“Not for long” comment was from Derek Fisher, not Kobe.
that was a clean-ass comeback. but even cooler is the fact that we getting joe smith !!!
Kobe wins. Again. That was a Grade-A one-liner.
