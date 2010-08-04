Kobe vs. LeBron set for Christmas Day, Yao vs. Lakers Opening Night

Remember when we actually bought CD’s (or tapes) and album release dates were a really big deal? For basketball fans, that level of excitement has been replaced by two things: NCAA Selection Sunday, and the release of the new NBA schedule. Knowing everybody was hyped to see when and where LeBron, D-Wade and Bosh make their official debut, plus the first Lakers/Heat matchup, the NBA gave us a little taste of the schedule yesterday before the full version is released next week … Opening Night (Oct. 26) features Miami at Boston, followed by Houston at the Lakers. We figured the matchup of Big Threes was a no-brainer, but that still sucks for Mario Chalmers, who gets thrown into an inferno immediately by facing Rajon Rondo in Game 1. And how about the big Shaq vs. Magloire matchup? .. Picking the right opponent for the Lakers was tough. The League wants a good game, but since it’s L.A.’s moment to shine with the ring ceremony — and maybe the last time we’ll see Adam Morrison on an NBA court — they also want a game the champs most likely win. Phoenix-sans-Amar’e would have worked, but the return of Yao Ming is another good story line. And it won’t be an easy game. Kobe‘s first defensive assignment will be Kevin Martin, a guy who can give him 40 on any given night. Pau Gasol will have to deal with Luis Scola, Derek Fisher‘s ’09 playoff nightmare returns in Aaron Brooks, and Yao and Bynum will battle to see who can finish the game without crutches or a walking boot … On Christmas Day, the two marquee matchups are Boston at Orlando, then Miami at the Lakers. Everybody knew Heat/Lakers was going to happen, and Celtics/Magic makes sense. The rest of the schedule is Bulls/Knicks, Blazers/Warriors and Nuggets/Thunder. Good picks, but we wouldn’t have minded Bulls/Wizards (Derrick Rose vs. John Wall), Mavs/Spurs (always entertaining) or Knicks/Suns from MSG … On Martin Luther King Day we’ve got Magic/Celtics again, Thunder/Lakers, Bulls/Grizzlies and Kings/Hawks on national TV. If you don’t have League Pass, make sure to catch those because Tyreke Evans and Rudy Gay may not get much more basic-cable shine than that … Meanwhile, the Nets and Raptors are going to play two regular season games (March 4 and 5) in London. Why not the Bulls and Luol Deng? Maybe because he’s involved in a trade rumor every three days and there’s no telling where he’ll be playing come next March. Still, bringing Nets/Raptors to a new audience is like deciding to show somebody your vaunted sneaker collection, then breaking out pair of well-worn Shaqnosis kicks and some Dada’s … What’s the over/under on how many combined wins the Nets and Raps will have by the time they touch down in London? Thirty-eight? Looking at all the Euroleague vets on Toronto’s roster, they might just want to stay over there for the rest of the season. Would you notice? … If what we’re thinking is true and Tony Parker eventually lands in New York to complete a Big Apple Three with Carmelo and Amar’e, one of the big winners is George Hill. Dime’s Daniel Marks got up with Hill for an exclusive Q&A yesterday, where the Spurs’ future building block talked about TP trade rumors, his brief soccer career, and how to get down to 3 percent body fat … Ten years ago, if you’d been told Jason Williams would be making as much money as Jason Collins, would you believe it? White Chocolate has re-signed with Orlando for the vet minimum, the same $1.3 million deal that Collins inked with the Hawks. End of an era for real … We’re out like Favre …
btw the NBA needs some creativity when it comes to scheduling games. Call me crazy but I would’ve loved Timberwolves/Spurs on Christmas Day with a special halftime presentation where Buford, Riley and Kupchak sit David Kahn down and lecture him.
i dont think Yao is guranteed to come back at the season opener… If Yao flops this debut, then the matchup of LA vs HOU becomes pretty irrelevant wouldnt you say?
So the NBA couldn’t pull a Pistons/Bulls game for London? At least with BG and Deng you got 2 UK players. Fuck it, what about Azuibuike? Who the fuck is gonna watch the game in the UK when it involves the team who won 12 games and another who may try and break that record.
I’m loving Miami/Celtics opening night and if Rondo can fuck up Chalmbers and we win? So be it. LA vs Houston is actually a nice test to see if Houston is for real. Yao/Scola/Ariza/K-Mart/Brooks is a pretty decent team and if Brooks can turn Fishers ankles into dust they may actually have a chance.
In the highly likely event that Adam Morrison doesn’t have does he get his ring with the rest of the team?
God damnit Dimemag,
do yall HAVE to shit on the raptors every chance you get????
Jason Collins making more money than T-Mac
Its okay Raptors fans, the Cleveland Steamers are comin through to make your organization seem well run…
jason collins making more money than shaq, AI and t-mac COMBINED… for the time being, at least… tell that to someone even 3 years ago, and chances are, you’d be LOL’ed all night long
Um, it’s Kobe vs. Wade on christmas day. Sidekicks don’t get top billing.
the knicks are back on tv baby, we need one more guy to be a playoff contender everyone is off the board we need size badly
shouldnt this be kobe vs wade?
uhmmm…. ur forgeting a key matchup on the Rockets – Lakers matchup.
Ariza – Artest…
c’mon dime, its only 1 year since the “trade”… and Ariza has slipped off ur radar?
FYI: he was doing NBA Madness to Asia this summer.
met Ariza during his visit to Indonesia.
how has Celtics@Lakers not been mentioned at all ANYWHERE?!
it’s a SEVEN-GAME FINALS re-match! AND there are FAR more storylines with this match-up IF Boston signs Shaq!
what is the significance of this blatant dismissal of the defending conference champs???
I get the thinking behind those London games… send two teams who probably wont be getting much TV shine and wont be playing for anything but lottery balls at a time that doesn’t matter to anyone so if it all goes catastrophically wrong then no one will notice or care.
Plus its gonna sell out anyway… its like giving a starved dog a slice of shit covered bacon.
Yes Dime, I remember the days when I bought CDs and tapes. Call me stupid, weird, or whatever but I still buy CDs and tapes. I have two cabinets filled with them.
I hate downloading. You do not get to feel and understand the artist by downloading and being selective with the tracks. You do not get to actually hold in your hand the album cover or the selected photos by the artist for the album by downloading. You do not get to know the credits or the story behind the album by downloading.
Apologies for ranting about this here (a basketball site) but I remember the times when I go to a record bar and feeling a sense of rush and happiness just by looking at the CDs or tapes around me. It was and is still is heaven for me just by going to a record bar, going through the CDs available, and actually purchasing those that I like. And I know I am not alone on this one.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
63. I will reach up for the sunrise in this ordinary world and I am always hungry like the wolf.
LOL @ yaouch vs bynum!
“Dada’s”- ha ha chris webber. we used to clown folks fgor rockin those
and currently i clown myself for not being able to type right
@alf – I’m w/ you. I still try to buy hard copies of CDs if they’re $13 or less. That extra few bucks is worth it for the artwork and whatnot. Most of the stuff I listen to is underground hiphop anyway so I buy most of my CDs at shows. Some of it aint even on iTunes.
@Dime – “Remember when we actually bought CD’s (or tapes) and album release dates were a really big deal?” Ummm. Pretty sure there are still release dates for music, it’s just released to iTunes
George Hill = Rodney Stuckey part 2. Damn good bench guy, but don’t trade your all-star PG just to carve out more minutes for him! He’s good, but why get rid of someone better instead of just having a damn good 6th man.
4 shots at the Raps in about three sentances…
You realize we are the only canadian team right, way to slap Canada..
Alf – I still buy cd’s and I actually buy more vinyl records than cd’s. I like to be able to listen to an entire effort than just hear a song or two. That and you can easily reference who wrote which songs, who produced them, where they were recorded….things that interest me.
Did DIME mention LeSack’s first trip back to Cleveland? I hear it’s on December 2nd. Knowing LeNutSack he’s going to have the game moved to The Akron Civic Center
What about my Pistons against anybody lol :-(
You mean the Detroit Pissed-ons??
did any of you watch the NBA TV special in regards to this? If you didn’t, NBA TV had Kenny Smith on as a satellite guest. He was asked (abou the Xmas day game) about it featuring the 3 best players in the NBA (Kobe, Wade, LeBron).
Interesting answer. Kenny Smith said NO. The game did NOT feature the leagues 3 best players. He said Kevin Durant is a top 3 player. Then he was asked (by Rick Kamla) if Durant is in the top 3, then who is out? Kenny Smith said Dwyane Wade is not a top 3 player.
How do you all feel about that? I disagree. I believe Dwyane Wade is a top 3 player. I still have Wade ranked above Kevin Durant. But its hard to argue with anyone who says Durant belongs in the top 3.
Steve Kerr came on next (after Kenny) and co-signed that Durant is better than Wade. I think dudes are on the bandwagon and taking shots of the kool aid. But thats just me. I like Durant, but he aint better than Wade.
Joey D has a plan yall wait n see. Vitory shall be ours again.
Lakers get the star treatment with home games on holidays/opening night. I really hope they get spanked by the Rockets for their 1st game and by the Heat for xmas. I also hope Yao is healthy this year. He’s great to watch and will make the Rockets a playoff beast for sure. I predict Bynum goes down with an injury in game 1 or maybe even prior to game 1.
It felt like time stopped for a couple of seconds when I read your post about what Kenny Smith and Steve Kerr said. Am I the only one that time and time again gets disappointed by NBA analysts?
Look, I’m probably one of Kevin Durant’s biggest fans and last summer before the rest of the world jumped on the bandwagon I was one of the few people with the foresight(I might have been on that ohhwee at the time) to say that when it’s all said and done Durant will be better than LeBron.
With that being said why are analysts in such a rush to elevate a player that’s not ready for ascension? Without a doubt the potential for Durant to force his way into the “top three” discussion is there and it could happen as early as sometime during this season. But my question for Kenny Smith and Steve Kerr would be “What current evidence do they have for diminishing the talent of Dwyane Wade or forcing the unwarranted elevation of Durant?”
The fact remains that Kobe, Bron, and Wade better keep working because Durant is definetely coming after that ass. But let’s call a spade a spade, Kevin Durant is not there yet. But it’s only a matter of time…
how was caribana homey? did you go?
So the Heat have sold out their games for the year so their next move? Fire the entire season tickets staff, not reassign them but just fired. Very easy ticket to sell but that is cold just to drop them.
Why is Lebron wearing a MJ jacket? Shouldn’t it be a Pippen jacket?
I agree with everyone saying that the Christmas Day game is Kobe vs Wade. I think it’d be ridiculous if the Heat played the Lakers in the finals and the MVPuppets reared their ugly heads again. LeBron is now playing on Dwyane Wade’s team.
khan would try and trade them for mark jackson…get it? anyone? crickets…
nothing to do with smack but what friggin JC did brons people take PR classes at?? does anyone like him anymore?
I predict your mom goes down more than gloria on daddy delonte..
Yeah its kinda exactly what they did with Lebron.. Elevate a player before he should RIGHTFULLY be elevated.. And NBA TV is one of the worst platforms for that shit.. that whole damn channell is propoganda lol
YEAh sorry its Kobe vs DWade hahahaha i love it lol
Durant will be an MVP, but right now he aint better than Wade. Steve Kerr and Kenny Smith will say Wade is the best player in the game if Miami starts off 30-3, just like everyone did with LBJ last year until he got popped by Boston, then everyone revised their statements and jumped on Kobe’s jock
And it is Lakers vs Miami, LBJ aint #1 option anymore.
Yao vs Lakers?? This guy might not even be ready then.
Shaq and Jermaine Celtics jerseys should come in a 2 pack
Bron on Battling Kobe: [stacktv.stack.com]
as a former Lebron fan, i would love to see bron face kobe. like last Xmas it was Cavs Lakers. Now i wouldn’t mind if Kobe shut him down every single time. (not a hater, just a sad Cleveland fan..whaty’all gonna do?)