05.10.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

Remember “Melo‘s People Of Utah” in the first round of the playoffs? Well, it appears “Kobe‘s People Of Utah” decided to make their presence known too. Check out this amazing picture of “Pilgrim Kobe” that was over on MediaTakeOut.com. This reminds me of the giant Eva Longoria cutout in New Orleans a couple years ago when Tony Parker was shooting free throws.

Thanks to Dime reader TIP for the link.

What is the best sign/poster you’ve ever seen at a game?

