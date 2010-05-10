Remember “Melo‘s People Of Utah” in the first round of the playoffs? Well, it appears “Kobe‘s People Of Utah” decided to make their presence known too. Check out this amazing picture of “Pilgrim Kobe” that was over on MediaTakeOut.com. This reminds me of the giant Eva Longoria cutout in New Orleans a couple years ago when Tony Parker was shooting free throws.
Thanks to Dime reader TIP for the link.
What is the best sign/poster you’ve ever seen at a game?
A sign at a Duke/Maryland Game back in the JJ Redick days. A Duke fan holding a sign that read “JJ IS REDICKULOUS” and a genius Maryland fan improvised a sign and stood behind and to the left of the Duke fan with a sign that read “LY GAY”.
LOL that’s awesome. Kobe’s my favorite player and all, but he deserved that one. He should’ve never allowed those pictures to make it outside of the camera.
hahahaha. i didn’t understand Jerry’s story after reading it a few times around.
….two words.
Sofa Kingdom.
Was that Turtle from Entourage is that green Jazz jersey?
@Jerry… LFMAO! Here it is, man.
[thechive.files.wordpress.com]
@Gunner J. Matthews
Haha. That could TOTALLY be him.
cood b him..rockin a yankees fitted..i seen him at a knicks game last year wit a BAAAAAAD bitch..kept callin him turtle kinda pissed him off tho
Lol 2 Turtle.. Just might be..
LMAO at the Jazz fans though.. Thats a good one..
When will people realize that will actually make Kobe WANT to hit the shot all that much harder lol
LMAO @ Jerry and Shitfaced..
Thats an even better one..
this article inspired me to do a quick search on
“best sports fan posters”
i ended up searching: “sports posters gone wrong”
LoL!!!!! Here’s what i found:
[joesportsfan.com]
Dan Majerle IS, “Thunder In The Air” LMAO!!
You can’t spell C_CK__KER without OSU.
You can’t spell SUCK without USC.