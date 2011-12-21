Kris Humphries Is The NBA’s New Public Enemy No. 1

With the NBA locked out this summer, Kris Humphries took on another Big Three. He lost, and now Forbes has declared him the most disliked player in the NBA as voted by fans in part because of it.
The magazine’s list figured Humphries’ level of dislike at 50 percent. LeBron James was second at 48 percent and Kobe Bryant third (45 percent), Tony Parker fourth (37 percent) and Metta World Peace fifth (36 percent).
And yes, he’s included because he is still in the NBA â€” Humphries officialy signed a one-year deal today with the Nets for $8 million.
If you were lucky enough to have avoided all Humphries news this summer, the eight-year pro out of Minnesota married Kim Kardashian in August and routinely sparred with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, on the family’s reality TV show.
Lasting 72 days of breathless tabloid coverage, Humphries and Kardashian’s wedding ended up as a footnote to the NBA lockout â€” which itself lasted 149.
The poll required a player be known by at least 10 percent of those asked, but that doesn’t quite answer the question most fans would want to know: Who do NBA players dislike the most? Humphries, on the court, seems too harmless to get very excited about disliking.
That said, I think we know who’s at the top of Channing Frye‘s list…
Which player do you dislike the most player in the NBA? Also, who do think NBA players dislike the most?
I was listening to a national sports radio show, and the host called Humphries “just some guy” who “takes up space” on the court, and he couldn’t understand why the Nets signed him. After the producer let the host know that Humphries finished 5th in the league in rebounding, dude had to backpedal in a hurry.
That’s probably a pretty accurate gauge of how the casual fan, the I-think-I’m-an-expert, and the non-sports fan sees Humphries. Since he’s not a recognizable star like Kobe or LeBron, and he doesn’t even play on a high-profile team like Odom, he’s just some dude who married Kim K and might as well be in the D-League.
Kris definitely comes off as a player that should be playing in Europe somewhere. I mean what’s basketball coming to when Kenyon Martin is playing in China yet Humphries has a starting spot.
yeah Humphries isnt all that, he had one good year and on a bad team and on a team that was lacking size. Hell someone had to get rebounds, Brook Lopez developed an allergy to them last season. Humphries is just a classic case of a Jerome James and the like. He may have a few more decent seasons but overall, I dont see someone like him ever being on a good team or a winning team.
I pretty much hate a ton of players but Garnett, Wade, Pierce, and Mike Bibby come to mind.
@BigShot
Martin is playing in China because he signed a contract there in the lockout and the contract can’t be terminated early. And Humphries was top 5 in rebounding.
How can you hate someone that you dont even know, never spoke to or never met????
what’s with all the hate with humpries? he worked his ass off for a 7-digit contract, played like a man… the only wrong thing i see is, he married a kardashian…
fuck the kardashians, those no talent cocksuckers are the ones who don’t belong anywhere, especially on tv…
When Humphries was on the Raptors I always liked, solid rebounder, good hustle guy.
I hope he bounces back from this BS, couldn’t have been a fun few months.
Take that aggression out on them rebounds!
Its cause he was married to kim. He all over the news and tv. People are tired of him after this summer. He averaged a double double
Listen, this dude was a BUM when he was drafted. Utah got rid of this fool with the quickness when he started talking crazy about how he’s an all-star player etc.
He’s a scrub. He put up double-double on a team that doesn’t win and played next to a Center that doesn’t rebound.
On a good team he’d never SNIFF the court.
And I’m actually being nice with what I said above.
Wow. The Humph hate is strong in here. The same ammo people are using on him can be said about Kevin Love…
“yeah Humphries isnt all that, he had one good year and on a bad team and on a team that was lacking size.”
“He put up double-double on a team that doesn’t win and played next to a *guy* that doesn’t rebound”
Funny, if he “sucks”, then it should be easy for the entire league to box him out. He outhustles almost everyone on the court, has decent hands, is a capable defender, can shoot it from 12-15, and runs the floor as well as any big man. If he “sucks”, then McGee must be HORRIBLE because he was pretty much in the same situation last year (losing team and didn’t play beside another rebounder). McGee can jump much higher but doesn’t grab as many rebounds as consistently as Humphries did.
And for the guy who says he can’t see him “ever being on a good team”, he’s EXACTLY what most contenders need… someone to do the dirty work. Whether starting or off the bench, you know exactly what he’ll give you… hard work on the glass. Whether it’s 30 mins, or 10 mins, he’ll give you the same consistent effort all the time. He’s a Haslem clone. Feel free to disagree, but when you do, point out the many things Haslem does that Humphries doesn’t do.
@knicksfan
Utah was a LONG time ago. We’re talking SEVEN years ago.
I really feel sorry for some of you people speaking so hatefully & negatively about Kris Humphries. HE MADE IT TO THE NBA, what the hell have you naysayers done in your lives?
I bet those of you talking the most horrible live paycheck to paycheck. This young man is 26 years old and already a multimillionaire! Kris has been on his own since he was 19 years old.How many of you haters out there can truly say that you have accomplished what Kris Humphries has in his young life? Please be truthful, God is listening to what you are saying.
I feel sorry for everyone who is hating Kris Humphries or Kim Kardashian; they married too quickly and Kris H. was used by an experienced bunch of money-hungry, no talent women. Hopefully, he has learned an important lesson he will carry with him the rest of his life; mainly to get to know a person before you make a commitment like marriage. Kris H. is young and simply got caught up in the bright lights, and trusted someone that he thought loved him. Kris H. made a bad choice and it has cost him dearly; who in their lives has not made a bad choice before? I certainly have made many in my 67 years on earth.
Give the guy a break, and show a little love; it’s the Christmas Season. Merry Christmas to all!
@JAY — Couldn’t have said it better. Grabbing 10 boards a night isn’t any easier because you play on a bad team without other rebounders. In fact, it might be harder. Think about it: If NJ opponents don’t have to worry about boxing out Lopez or anybody else, Humphries’ job becomes tougher. And if NJ is a nad defensive team, then they’re giving up good shots that opponents are making more frequently, which would create even fewer board opportunities, right?
I’m not saying Humphries is an All-Star, but he deserves some respect for his game.
Plus, I actually met and talked to him a couple times before the whole Kim K thing blew up, and he came off as a decent guy. I thought maybe the only people booing Humphries were loyal Kardashian fans, but I guess I was wrong.
JAY said it best simple and plain. everyone is talking shit about a guy who can only be seen on league pass. dont act like all of you know who he is when you spread all that hate. dude is a haslem clone absolutely. busts his ass and does the dirty work. if a championship team doesnt want that kind of guy, they just dont really want that ring.
Funny, I bet the same guys who hate on Humphries respected just one player on last year’s Heat team… and that’s Haslem.