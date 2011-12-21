Kris Humphries Is The NBA’s New Public Enemy No. 1

#Kim Kardashian #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
12.21.11 7 years ago 15 Comments

With the NBA locked out this summer, Kris Humphries took on another Big Three. He lost, and now Forbes has declared him the most disliked player in the NBA as voted by fans in part because of it.

The magazine’s list figured Humphries’ level of dislike at 50 percent. LeBron James was second at 48 percent and Kobe Bryant third (45 percent), Tony Parker fourth (37 percent) and Metta World Peace fifth (36 percent).

And yes, he’s included because he is still in the NBA â€” Humphries officialy signed a one-year deal today with the Nets for $8 million.

If you were lucky enough to have avoided all Humphries news this summer, the eight-year pro out of Minnesota married Kim Kardashian in August and routinely sparred with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, on the family’s reality TV show.

Lasting 72 days of breathless tabloid coverage, Humphries and Kardashian’s wedding ended up as a footnote to the NBA lockout â€” which itself lasted 149.

The poll required a player be known by at least 10 percent of those asked, but that doesn’t quite answer the question most fans would want to know: Who do NBA players dislike the most? Humphries, on the court, seems too harmless to get very excited about disliking.

That said, I think we know who’s at the top of Channing Frye‘s list…

Which player do you dislike the most player in the NBA? Also, who do think NBA players dislike the most?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kim Kardashian#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagKIM KARDASHIANKOBE BRYANTKris HumphriesLeBron Jamesmetta world peaceNEW JERSEY NETSTONY PARKER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP