Kris Humphries Is The NBA’s New Public Enemy No. 1

With the NBA locked out this summer, Kris Humphries took on another Big Three. He lost, and now Forbes has declared him the most disliked player in the NBA as voted by fans in part because of it.

The magazine’s list figured Humphries’ level of dislike at 50 percent. LeBron James was second at 48 percent and Kobe Bryant third (45 percent), Tony Parker fourth (37 percent) and Metta World Peace fifth (36 percent).

And yes, he’s included because he is still in the NBA â€” Humphries officialy signed a one-year deal today with the Nets for $8 million.

If you were lucky enough to have avoided all Humphries news this summer, the eight-year pro out of Minnesota married Kim Kardashian in August and routinely sparred with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, on the family’s reality TV show.

Lasting 72 days of breathless tabloid coverage, Humphries and Kardashian’s wedding ended up as a footnote to the NBA lockout â€” which itself lasted 149.

The poll required a player be known by at least 10 percent of those asked, but that doesn’t quite answer the question most fans would want to know: Who do NBA players dislike the most? Humphries, on the court, seems too harmless to get very excited about disliking.

That said, I think we know who’s at the top of Channing Frye‘s list…

Which player do you dislike the most player in the NBA? Also, who do think NBA players dislike the most?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.