Kris Humphries Selling Kim Kardashian Engagement Ring

After enduring the 72-day marriage between Boston Celtics power forward Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian, the divorce lasted a lot longer than the whirlwind romance and wedding ceremony catalogued extensively by E! television cameras. Humphries’ play suffered as a result, and he became the one of the most hated players in the NBA. Now he’s auctioning off her â€” reportedly overvalued at the time of the show â€” engagement ring at Christie’s in New York next month. Buy a piece of reality folklore if you’ve got the dough.

The ring itself is listed at between $300K and $500K, but when the E! show was a regular part of their programing, it was reported to be in the $2 million range. It weighs 16.21 carats, “flanked on either side by a trapeze-cut diamond, each weighing approximately 1.80 carats, mounted in platinum, in a Lorraine Schwartz pink wood case.” The Daily Mail says Lorraine Schwartz is a favored designer for the Kardashian progeny and matriarch.

We’ve already imagined Kanye West stopping by the auction to put in a ridiculous bid, but that’s probably a reach, even for Yeezy. Here’s the ring in question, if you’re into that sort of thing (we aren’t).

The only part even remotely interesting is how the owner is listed on the Christies’ site: “property of a gentleman.” We’ll let you assess the veracity of that claim on your own time. But the proceeds go to an unnamed charity. Lets hope all the bauble buyer’s money goes to a charity so something positive can come about after this nonsense.

[Pic via Christies.com; Daily Mail]

