Kristaps Porzingis‘ 2017-18 season came to an end last week when he tore his ACL after landing awkwardly on a dunk. It was a crushing blow to the New York Knicks, and basketball fans in general, as Porzingis had a series of minor knee and ankle issues throughout the season that many hoped he could manage without being sidelined for a long stretch of time.

Instead, Porzingis had surgery to repair the ligament on Tuesday, setting up a long recovery effort that will almost certainly force him to miss the first few months of next season. With a playoff run now a fading memory for the Knicks, getting Porzingis healthy seems to be the most important thing for Knicks fans.

The good news is that surgery means a timetable will soon be in place, and multiple sources seem to indicate that Porzingis could be back by the midway point of the season for the Knicks if his recovery goes well.