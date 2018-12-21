



Getty Image

The New York Knicks are in the midst of something of a lost season, as the team has its eyes set on the 2019 NBA Draft and the upcoming free agency circus in which they expect to be major players. Part of the reason this is the case is because Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t taken the floor, as the team’s star big man tore his ACL last season and is on the road to recovery.

It remains to be seen if we’re going to see Porzingis again this season, as New York doesn’t really have any incentive to rush him back before his knee is back to 110 percent. The good news is that every update about his recovery has generally been positive, which was the case again on Friday afternoon.

The Knicks announced that Porzingis’ knee is “healing well,” while he has made “good progress.” There’s still no timetable for his return, but they are going to re-evaluate where he’s at in February.



Imagining a scenario where the Knicks roll into next season with a totally healthy Porzingis, a top draft pick (we can probably guess who New Yorkers want the most), and a big name in free agency is pretty exciting, but of those three things, the only guarantee is that Porzingis will be around barring any major setbacks. Taking things slow with him is the right move, and we’ll see what doctors determine when his knee gets examined again in about two months.