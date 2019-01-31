Kristaps Porzingis May Only Be With The Mavericks For One Season

Getty Image

The NBA world was stunned on Thursday when word broke that after a meeting with the Knicks, Kristaps Porzingis was being discussed in trade talks.

Those talks didn’t last long as the Mavericks quickly got a deal done to bring Porzingis to Dallas to pair with Luka Doncic and create what appears to be a dynamic pairing for the future. Dallas shipped off Dennis Smith Jr., a future first-round pick, DeAndre Jordan, and Wesley Matthews — the latter of which both have contracts expiring this summer — for Porzingis, Courtney Lee, Trey Burke, and Tim Hardaway Jr. It was a curious move, given Porzingis’ potential, but we might know why the cost was a little bit less than most would’ve expected.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Porzingis may only be a one-year rental in Dallas. Despite having not played in more than a year due to a torn ACL, Porzingis will apparently inform the Mavs he will sign the qualifying offer this summer to allow himself to enter unrestricted free agency in 2020.