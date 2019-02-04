Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis probably won’t take the floor for the Dallas Mavericks until the 2019-2020 season begins but, after a high-profile deal that saw the young big man shipped out of New York, there has been plenty of speculation on his future. On Monday afternoon, however, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (with some help from Porzingis) did his best to quell any notion that the newest member of the organization would be slipping away from Dallas anytime soon.

Mark Cuban butts in when Kristaps Porzingis is asked about signing a long-term deal with Dallas this summer: “I can answer that for you — yeah, he does.” True? “We’re on the same page,” Porzingis said. Cuban: “Our goal is to keep him here for the next 20 years.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 4, 2019

Of course, it comes as no surprise that Cuban would be quick to say that he wants to keep Porzingis in Dallas, simply because the Mavericks paid a hefty price to acquire him in trade. It is worth noting that Porzingis will be a restricted free agent on July 1, however, and a bit of buzz exists that he will at least weigh the potential of taking the qualifying offer. Though that doesn’t seem overly likely, Porzingis does have that chip of bargaining power in which to work on a longer deal with his new employer but his assertion that both sides are “on the same page” could speak to a high likelihood of a long-term deal.