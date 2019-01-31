Getty Image

UPDATE: The Dallas Mavericks moved swiftly to get a deal done with the Knicks for their star big man, as Marc Stein brought word less than an hour after news broke a Porzingis trade was possible that the Mavs were sending Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, and more to New York for Porzingis and some of the Knicks larger contracts. You can read more on the details of the trade here.

Things are getting weird between Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks. The ultra-talented big man met with the organization on Thursday and, while early word was that he simply expressed concerns about the franchise’s direction, the buzz escalated later when reports broke that Porzingis “left the Knicks with the impression that he prefers to be traded” elsewhere.

As such, the speculation has already begun as to which teams might get into the running to acquire the 23-year-old standout and Adrian Wojnarowski brings word of five options.