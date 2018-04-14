Getty Image

The New York Knicks are on the market for a new head coach. The team made the decision to move on without Jeff Hornacek, who was at the helm for two years and failed to lead the team to the postseason. There are plenty of names that have been kicked around as potential replacements, with names like Mark Jackson, Doc Rivers, and even Jay Wright popping up.

Time will tell if the Knicks are able to get a big name or if they make a lesser-heralded hire, but one thing is for sure: Kristaps Porzingis doesn’t plan on playing a major role in whatever the team plans on doing. Porzingis, who will use this summer to rehabilitate the torn ACL he suffered in February, spoke with Ian Begley of ESPN about his role in the upcoming coaching search.

As the team’s superstar, it would make sense that Porzingis would be involved in the search in some capacity. But instead, Porzingis will trust that the team’s front office is going to make the right decision.