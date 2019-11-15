Knicks Fans Greeted Kristaps Porzingis With Boos In His Return To New York

Less than one year ago, the Dallas Mavericks finalized a deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks. Due to Porzingis’ injury concerns and the logistics of the NBA schedule when pitting teams in different conferences against one another, Porzingis did not return to Madison Square Garden as a member of the opposition until Thursday evening and, fittingly, a national television audience took in the festivities.

Upon arrival, though, Porzingis was roundly booed. The warm welcome from the New York faithful started during pregame warm-ups.

Just a normal NY kind of night. Porzingis getting booed in the layup line, every time he shoots or rebounds. pic.twitter.com/Mt6bmhbS0b — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) November 15, 2019

Things once again got awfully loud when Porzingis was announced during starting lineup introductions, with a full chorus raining down on the former Knicks big man.

Kristaps Porzingis was introduced and the boos were loud. Very loud. pic.twitter.com/hEOymsquGx — Chris Iseman (@ChrisIseman) November 15, 2019

Standing boos in Porzingis' return to NYC pic.twitter.com/ZX1aCv5ZgN — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 15, 2019

Things also seemingly got personal, at least for some fans.

During the Star Spangled Banner, fans yelled out “Traitor!” And “Go back to Latvia” at Kristaps Porzingis — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) November 15, 2019

And once the game started, Knicks fans made it a point to let him hear it.

We've got our first "KP Sucks!" chant of the evening pic.twitter.com/0NLzEvBevA — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 15, 2019

It certainly wasn’t a surprise to see Porzingis booed by the New York faithful, particularly given the fact that he forced his way out of town. Still, it was noteworthy to see the kind of wholehearted disapproval from the Knicks crowd, especially when Porzingis hadn’t actually played in New York for more than 18 months.