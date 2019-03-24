Getty Image

It’s been a little more than a year since Kristaps Porzingis has played in an NBA basketball game. In February of 2018, he tore his ACL in his left knee and has been sidelined ever since.

A lot has happened since Porzingis went down. Namely, the Knicks shocked the NBA world at the trade deadline last month and sent him to Dallas in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, and DeAndre Jordan. Porzingis, who is just 23, will now team up with rookie sensation Luka Doncic on a Mavericks teams that has its sights set squarely on the future.

But all of that will have to wait until next season. Porzingis — together with his brother and personal physicians — put a recovery plan in place that will keep him out the rest of this season, despite being healthy and ready to return to the basketball court. Porzingis is on board with that tract, but the reality of sitting out game after game is starting to take its toll.