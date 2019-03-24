Kristaps Porzingis Is Sick And Tired Of Picking Out Suits To Wear On The Sidelines

03.24.19 23 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s been a little more than a year since Kristaps Porzingis has played in an NBA basketball game. In February of 2018, he tore his ACL in his left knee and has been sidelined ever since.

A lot has happened since Porzingis went down. Namely, the Knicks shocked the NBA world at the trade deadline last month and sent him to Dallas in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, and DeAndre Jordan. Porzingis, who is just 23, will now team up with rookie sensation Luka Doncic on a Mavericks teams that has its sights set squarely on the future.

But all of that will have to wait until next season. Porzingis — together with his brother and personal physicians — put a recovery plan in place that will keep him out the rest of this season, despite being healthy and ready to return to the basketball court. Porzingis is on board with that tract, but the reality of sitting out game after game is starting to take its toll.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksKristaps Porzingis
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP