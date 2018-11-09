Getty Image

Though the New Yorks Knicks are struggling and likely headed for the lottery again next summer, this isn’t going to be a “lost” season for the franchise as in years past. They have a savvy new head coach in David Fizdale, and they’re working to develop the young talent they’ve assembled. It hasn’t translated to many wins, but it’s a fun group to watch in New York, and it should inspire hope for the future.

One major blight is that they’re still without Kristaps Porzingis, who suffered a torn ACL last February and currently has no timetable for a return. That sort of injury can often take a while to fully heal, and the organization is in no rush to bring him back before he’s ready.

But the disconnect between how a players feels in terms of their own personal rehab and the team’s understandable caution to protect its main asset can sometimes cause friction. And because this is 2018, of course that friction is playing itself out on social media.

When asked about his star center Thursday night, Fizdale said that Porzingis has been doing some “light running,” but Porzingis seemed to directly contradict that when he posted a pair of photos of himself sprinting to this Instagram account.