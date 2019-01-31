Getty Image

Kristaps Porzingis is on his way to Dallas.

The currently injured, but highly talented fourth-year big man met with the Knicks on Thursday and expressed his concern for the direction of the franchise. Less than an hour after reports came out about Porzingis’ meeting and the Knicks feeling like he was hoping to be traded, a deal was in place to send Porzingis to Dallas to pair with fellow European wunderkind Luka Doncic, in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, and the Mavs taking on some long-term money.

Anthony Davis’ trade request and the Lakers’ pursuit of the superstar dominated headlines since Monday in the NBA, and the quickness with which rumors of discontent became a finalized trade was stunning to everyone around the league. Players from across the NBA were just as shocked as fans at what went down on Thursday afternoon, as they posted their disbelief on Twitter right alongside the fans who were in a full blown panic.

The reactions ranged from laughter to shock and for a rookie like Trae Young, a little “welcome to your first trade deadline” reality check of how crazy the NBA can be as a business in late January and early February.