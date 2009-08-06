Kurt Rambis Jumps In Front of Mark Jackson for T-Wolves Opening

Well, so much for this.
The L.A. Times is reporting that Lakers assistant Kurt Rambis flew to Minnesota yesterday morning and is “likely” to be named the new head coach of the T-Wolves, with the only remaining obstacle being T-Wolves’ owner Glen Taylor signing off on the hire.
In today’s Smack we took a look at the three supposed finalists – Rambis, Mark Jackson and Elston Turner – and the fact that Rambis reportedly turned down the head-coaching offer from the Kings earlier this summer. The Times is reporting that the Minnesota contract would be at least three years in length, whereas the Kings offer was thought to be only for two years.
Rambis’ is credited with directing the Lakers’ defense this past season. Not a bad thing to have on your resume.
If you’re a Minnesota fan, are you happy with Kurt Rambis as your new coach?
The heir apparent to massage Kobe’s ego aint going nowhere.
Meh, I prefer Jackson. But any coach is better than no coach
The only defense they got is Big Al’… Jackson is a better option
#1 Rambis isn’t the heir apparent to Kobe’s ego. You’ve got Shaw and Clemonds (??) as well.
Good for him, Kurt is a good guy with a wealth of knowledge.
I prefer Jackson, if only because I was getting excited for him to be off the air. Rambis did a great job with the Lakers D this season and should be a solid head coach.
What has Mark Jackson ever coached that he should even be considered for the job? Yes, I understand he was a good/great(debatable) player at the pg spot.
If he takes the job, I’m happy for him. But I really never thought Rambis could be much more than a good assistant.
Man I hope Mark gets the gig or goes on to be an assistant and pay his dues……. Plus like an earlier comment HE WILL BE OFF THE AIR…….. Jackson and Van Whiney are the worst………
Dont do it Kurt!!
That will be the only dent in our armor this summer..
The Kings never made an offer. Rambis just refused to talk to them until the finals were over, so they jumped to Westphal.
I love M Jacks on the mic. IMO one of the most entertaining guys to every do it. Come one know who has a better signature line than “Momma there goes that man” and “Your better than that.” Thank god he’ll be coming back. But I was rooting for him to get that job he deserves it.
Laker fans all around are rejoicing. Great for us and the Rambis! Now BShaw will get a legitimate shot to take over for Phil and Rambis can get a raise and a head coaching job he covets. Please GLEN TAYLOR…hire Rambis!!!
King’s did make Rambis an offer, but it was laughable. They offered him pretty much the same pay he gets as an assistant.
You know how when you talk to someone that claims to be master of their field, yet you realize they don’t really know shit?
Mark Jackson strikes me as the opposite. Yeah, we’re all arm-chair GM’s and coaches, but he seems like a REALLY good arm-chair GM/coach, who I’d love to see imprint his stamp on a ball team.
Go Kurt Go. Go pull a Trevor. You are going to first class to coach!
So he replaces the guy who clotheslined him?
it all depends. see it has to do with the ricky rubio shituation. if the wolves can get him to come over and play this year, then they have to go with mark jackson to help in with the position. rubio, in my opinion is a bum, but so many have high hopes for him, so you might as well get a coach who understands the position and can help rubio.
if rubio aint coming, then what the hell do the wolves need mark jackson as a coach for? he was a player coach 10yrs ago, but he’s never even been an assistant nor co-coached a game. at least rambis has been on the sidelines and he can help the bigs in minny.
the way i see it, it all depends on the ricky rubio shituation.
wtf? is that a pic of rambis or 60’s new york knicks phil jackson wearing mr. magoo glasses and a lakers jersey. striking resemblance. lol.
@andy: yep yep. was to comment the same but you beat me to it. big al and k-love were solid mchale followers. wonder what’s in store for the wolves??