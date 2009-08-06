Kurt Rambis Jumps In Front of Mark Jackson for T-Wolves Opening

Well, so much for this.

The L.A. Times is reporting that Lakers assistant Kurt Rambis flew to Minnesota yesterday morning and is “likely” to be named the new head coach of the T-Wolves, with the only remaining obstacle being T-Wolves’ owner Glen Taylor signing off on the hire.



In today’s Smack we took a look at the three supposed finalists – Rambis, Mark Jackson and Elston Turner – and the fact that Rambis reportedly turned down the head-coaching offer from the Kings earlier this summer. The Times is reporting that the Minnesota contract would be at least three years in length, whereas the Kings offer was thought to be only for two years.

Rambis’ is credited with directing the Lakers’ defense this past season. Not a bad thing to have on your resume.



If you’re a Minnesota fan, are you happy with Kurt Rambis as your new coach?