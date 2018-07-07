Getty Image

The restricted free agent market was extremely quiet for the first week of free agency, but on Friday that all changed with the Kings inking Zach LaVine to a four-year, $80 million offer sheet that will force the Bulls into a difficult decision.

While Chicago mulls whether to match or not, the Spurs will also have an interesting decision to make after the Grizzlies came in with an aggressive offer on Kyle Anderson. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Grizzlies gave Anderson a 4-year, $37.2 million offer sheet (their full mid-level exception for this season).

San Antonio Spurs restricted free agent Kyle Anderson has signed a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018

The Grizzlies obviously plan on making Anderson a part of their long-term plan because he’s not only getting a four-year deal, but it also apparently includes a 15 percent trade kicker.