Kyle Korver Can’t Keep Himself Out Of The Gym

By now, I’m sure you’re in the know about Converse Open Gym. With programs going strong in Atlanta, Chicago, Philly, Miami and Boston, around 500 kids in each city come out on any given Saturday. But this past weekend about 30 miles outside of Chi-Town at the Naval Station Great Lakes, one of Open Gym’s greatest events ever went down.

The first session of the day was designated for any kids whose parents work on the Naval Base, while the second session was for the sailors stationed there. Overall, 438 players hit the hardwood, and everyone was treated with a surprise guest appearance by Kyle Korver, one of the newest members of the Chicago Bulls.

While he was there, Korver spoke to the players, acted as a Court Monitor during the runs and went in the photo booth to take pictures with the kids. Also, everyone in attendance walked away with either an “I Star Chevron Chicago” tee or some Star Chevron headbands and wristbands.