Report: Kyle Korver Chose To Sign With The Bucks Over The Sixers

Getty Image

With every team looking to add a lights out shooter to their roster, Kyle Korver stood to be one of the more fascinating free agents this summer. A veteran marksman, Korver had the opportunity to give a contender some additional punch from the perimeter, and on Saturday, we learned that he finally made his decision.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Korver has decided to head to Milwaukee, reuniting with former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer on a one-year deal worth $2.6 million. Some further details indicate that Korver had narrowed his decision down to two teams, which led to him really thinking through his decision.

Via ESPN:

Korver labored over a decision between the Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, but his history and relationship with coach Mike Budenholzer played a significant role in his ultimate choice, league sources said.

Korver, of course, began his career with the Sixers, which ostensibly hoped he would come provide some much-needed floor spacing. Instead, Korver decided to team up with the coach who turned him into an All-Star in 2015, joining a Bucks squad that was second in the league in three pointers attempted last year. While he’s lost a step in recent years, Korver is still lethal from deep, connecting on 39.7 percent of his attempts last year as a member of the Cavaliers and Jazz.

The Bucks and Sixers are engaged in quite the arms race with the goal of Eastern Conference supremacy next season. While this likely isn’t a move that will single-handedly determine who represents the conference in the Finals next season, it’s one that helps Milwaukee just as much as it hurts Philadelphia.