Kyle Kuzma Will Reportedly Make His Season Debut Friday Against Dallas

After a shaky start against the Clippers in their opener, the Lakers have hit their stride with three straight wins, including an absolute demolition of the Grizzlies on Tuesday in L.A.

Anthony Davis is playing spectacular basketball, LeBron James is still LeBron James, and they’re getting quality contributions from role players like Danny Green and even some excellent production from Dwight Howard. Still, the question facing this team is their depth, and it appears they are soon to get a big boost in that regard.

Kyle Kuzma has yet to play this season as he’s dealt with an ankle injury suffered during a tune-up game for the FIBA World Cup, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reports he will make his season debut on Friday night in Dallas as they kick off a three-game road trip.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will make his season debut on Friday against the Mavericks in Dallas, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Positive sign, as Kuzma will be eased back into Lakers rotation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 30, 2019

Kuzma seemed to confirm this news on Twitter.

How Kuzma fits into the rotation with Davis and James will be fascinating, as they need him to be a more consistent and efficient shooting threat around their dominant interior games. He showed flashes of an improved shooting stroke with USA Basketball, but the jury is still out on whether that transitions to a full NBA season. Nonetheless, he will bolster their forward rotation and his return is a welcome sight, even if the magnitude of his impact is up for debate.