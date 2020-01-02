Kyle Kuzma Couldn’t Help But Laugh At ‘Slim Shady’ Heckles From The Lakers Crowd

Kyle Kuzma is the young guy on the Lakers at 24 years old, even if that’s relatively old for a third-year player. On a team full of veterans, Kuzma is their link to the youth and that is the case on and off the court.

On the floor, Kuzma is their biggest source of optimism for future development. Where most of the guys on the squad are what they are right now, there’s still hope that Kuzma continues developing into a better and more efficient shooter and scorer alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis to give them a strong third option.

Off the court, Kuzma is the most aggressive when it comes to trying new fashion trends and experimenting with his own personal style. Sometimes that gets him roasted by his teammates when he shows up in a tight, teal suit and a mesh shirt, and sometimes that gets him heckled by the home crowd for dying his hair blonde during (what was at the time) a blowout and he’s at the free throw line.

Here's the moment a Lakers fan yelled "Will the real slim shady please stand up at" while Kyle Kuzma was at the free throw real line (first half is Blazers broadcast, second half Lakers broadcast/ Kuz's reaction) https://t.co/gfCYNCFFJe pic.twitter.com/j7uHHNLXu0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 2, 2020

When you go bleach blonde, you are just asking for Eminem jokes, and this fan yelling “will the real Slim Shady please stand up” seemed to get a laugh out of Kuzma and his Lakers teammates on the bench. It’s honestly good for this to happen at Staples Center during a comfortable win (that got somewhat uncomfortable late) because when they hit the road, this is all Kuz is going to hear. In this setting he gets to laugh it off along with everyone, but it’s helpful to get used to it in a friendly environment.