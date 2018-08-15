Kyle Kuzma Believes People Are ‘Underestimating’ The New-Look Lakers

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers have grabbed all the headlines this offseason. This is for a few reasons: They’ve brought in a whole bunch of veterans whose fits have been questioned, their players who contributed last season are all extremely young, and oh by the way, they added the best basketball player in the world in free agency.

This kind of media circus is what you expect out of the Lakers when they make big moves, and it’s what you expect when a team adds LeBron James. But one thing that has popped up that you usually don’t associate with a high-profile Laker squad or James has been the skepticism about what this team an accomplish.

Between roster construction and a stacked Western Conference, questions are abound about just how good this Los Angeles side actually is. For Kyle Kuzma, these questions are a bit off-base, as the second-year forward told ESPN that he believes his team is being “underestimated.”