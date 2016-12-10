Kyle Lowry’s Videobombing Turned Into Pure Joy During DeMar DeRozan’s Postgame Interview

12.10.16 1 year ago

When DeMar DeRozan isn’t rising up for seemingly impossible dunks, he’s giving his teammates credit for comeback wins.

DeRozan and Kyle Lowry put their adorable friendship on display after the two helped the Toronto Raptors to a comeback win over the Boston Celtics. DeRozan was interviewed on the court on Friday night in the 101-94 victory. As the interview began, however, Lowry slid into the picture and began side-eying the camera.

DeRozan clearly noticed him, because when he was asked what the halftime message was for the Raptors, he gave an answer just for Lowry.

“Oh, just give him the ball,” DeRozan said, motioning to Lowry.

Surprised, Lowry exploded with joy, yelling “OH that’s a good message right there ha ha!” Just look how surprised he is.

