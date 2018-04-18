Getty Image

Almost everything went right for the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 against the Washington Wizards and the end result was an offensive avalanche in a 130-119 victory. That win put the top-seeded Raptors in a commanding position and, after the contest, backcourt mates Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan took to the podium to address the media.

Though Lowry struggled with his shot (3-for-10 from the field and 1-for-8 from three) in the game, DeRozan was lights-out in scoring 37 points on only 23 shot attempts to lead the Raptors. With that as the backdrop, DeRozan was prompted about his big night and what his mindset was, and when Lowry wasn’t happy with the manner in which his teammate answered, he interrupted with his own thoughts.