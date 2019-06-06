Getty Image

Kyle Lowry came alive during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, scoring 23 points on 8-for-16 from the field and 5-for-9 from three with nines assists and four rebounds in the Toronto Raptors’ 123-109 win. It was a game the Raptors had been waiting for out of Lowry against the Golden State Warriors, and as a result, the team now has a 2-1 lead in the series.

But while he put forth his best performance of the series, there was one strange moment in the second half involving Lowry and a fan. Lowry barreled into the crowd to save a loose ball, which led to one apparent Warriors fan sitting courtside shoving him.

Here's the fan that gave Kyle Lowry a bit of a push that had Lowry frustrated pic.twitter.com/A41HCGdMAY — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 6, 2019

Lowry was visibly furious at this, and while he didn’t get into it with the fan, he did appear to chat with the refs a bit and the fan was eventually tossed. After the game, Lowry was asked about the incident, revealed the fan said “vulgar language,” and made it clear that he hopes they never go to another NBA game.