The Toronto Raptors’ last few months have been quite hectic. After having the best record in the Eastern Conference during the 2017-18 regular season, the team was swept from the playoffs and went through some huge changes. Out went head coach Dwane Casey and star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan, which led to assistant coach Nick Nurse getting promoted and Kawhi Leonard coming to Toronto. Even at the trade deadline, the Raptors — sitting one game back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the league — went for broke, making a move for veteran big man Marc Gasol.

Through all of this, Kyle Lowry has served as Toronto’s leader en route to his fifth All-Star selection in a row. Despite missing a handful of games due to injury and some struggles to find his shot, Lowry’s 14.3 points and career high 9.2 assists per game helped propel him to a spot on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s All-Star squad. Through a season of change north of the border, Lowry has done what he does, serving as one of the league’s best floor generals for a team with championship aspirations.

We spoke with the Raptors point guard at the adidas NBA All-Star suite about the tumultuous season in Toronto, namely how he approaches being a leader amid all the chaos. We also chatted a bit about some of his teammates, and of course, his beloved Philadelphia Eagles.

I think with you there’s only one place to start: [Carson] Wentz or [Nick] Foles?

[laughs] I’m going with Wentz. I think he’s just coming off the ACL year and everything and trying to rush and he’s a bit rusty. I’d definitely go with Wentz.

We’re asking dudes about being a young point guard in the league. What are the biggest adjustments that rookie point guards have to make when they do that jump from college to the NBA?

Understand how to deal with people. Understand that they’re grown men. They’re other individuals who have had success before them. I think just being able to be confident in themselves.

You’re an interesting dude in that you’ve bounced around a few times before getting to Toronto and really settling and breaking out there, and we’ve seen that this year with D’Angelo Russell. How much of being a point guard and being able to succeed is just being in the right fit in terms of team and a city, and all that?

I think that’s all about it. I think when you’re given opportunities, you’ve got to take advantage of it. In the case of Russell, he just … he’s young. He’s still only 22 years old, and he’s just still figuring it out. The coach just gave him the confidence to be great and to keep continuing to grow, and I think that’s a big part about just being a young point guard, is that you’ve got to be able to be willing to learn and understand that you’re going to have some failure. But you’ve got to keep continuing to work and build on and bounce off of.