Getty Image

Hindsight has a clarifying effect. When viewed in reverse, every decision is a puzzle piece that fits neatly into place and has a clear causal relationship. But in the moment, there’s no way of anticipating a desired outcome with any kind of certainty. Make no mistake: when the Toronto Raptors traded for Kawhi Leonard last summer, it was a major gamble.

Kawhi had sat out all but nine games the previous season, the circumstances of which were murky at best. First, there was the question of his health and whether there might long-term consequences that could possibly derail his career entirely. Perhaps even more unnerving was the way his character was being maligned by a certain subset of fans who believed he was playing hardball with the Spurs and had outgrown the proverbial koi pond in San Antonio.

His silence on the matter didn’t help his case. But as always, Kawhi was content to let his actions do the talking, fully self-assured that any lingering trepidation about his health or his attitude would evaporate once he got back to playing basketball at an elite level. He was right, and that happened almost immediately. From the start of the season, Kawhi looked every bit like the former Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP he was in San Antonio before his injury.