



Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors were mentioned in a potentially huge trade on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report, the team was discussing a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. In exchange, Toronto would send the duo of Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas to Memphis, although that now seems like it could be a bit up in the air due to a potential Gasol trade to Charlotte.

It remains to be seen if the Raptors do anything before the trade deadline gets here at 3 p.m. on Thursday, but if this is it for Lowry, it’d mark the end of what has been a really fun tenure in Toronto. Like DeMar DeRozan, Lowry is revered by fans north of the border, where he’s spent the last six and a half years and has established himself as an All-Star point guard.

Lowry spoke with the press after the Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, and according to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, made it clear he did not ask for Toronto to trade him.



Kyle Lowry on being the subject of trade rumours: “I personally want to be in Toronto. I never asked for a trade. My goal is to win a championship here and that’s what I want to do." — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) February 6, 2019

As Lowry explained, he does understand that the Raptors are operating as a business, though, and that ultimately, the team is going to do what it has to do.

“I think they will make decisions for themselves, and they’ll do what’s best for them,” Lowry told Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “I don’t think there’s one thing I can say or do [to change that], you know what I mean?

“I think that’s just how they work, and they operate,” Lowry continued. “They make moves, and they make moves for the best of the organization. If they do something, that will be their feeling to whatever the organization thinks is best for them.”

At the very least, Lowry seems like he wouldn’t be blindsided by the move. While the trade deadline is a blast, it can certainly a tough time of year for players and for fans. Being able to anticipate what might be coming is certainly preferable, and fortunately, Lowry appears to be in that spot.