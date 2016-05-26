Kyle Lowry Didn’t Know What To Do When He Looked At The Stat Sheet From Game 5

#NBA Playoffs
05.26.16 2 years ago 2 Comments

After the Warriors lost Game 4 to the Thunder on Tuesday, Klay Thompson tried to find a positive on the stat sheet, even if he was incorrect. Kyle Lowry couldn’t even bring himself to do that on Wednesday. When he sat down at the podium, he looked over the piece of paper in front of him like it was an alien lifeform of some kind, and kept trying to wrap his mind around it while DeMar DeRozan talked.

And who could blame him? The Raptors lost by 38 points, and he and DeMar DeRozan were the only players on the team to score in double figures. The Cavs outrebounded them 48-27. As a team, the Raptors shot under 40 percent from the field and under 20 percent from three. It was their most embarrassing loss of the year, and it came at the worst possible time. Lowry was clearly still trying to process it, just like everybody.

