The Miami Heat entered Thursday night tied for the best record in the NBA at 6-1, winners of their last five as they have come out of the gate looking like the contender some felt they could be with the addition of Kyle Lowry this offseason.

The Heat have been spectacular defensively, which was expected, but with Lowry at the helm and Tyler Herro returning to his Bubble form early on, they have been a much more dynamic offensive group. However, things came to a screeching halt against the Celtics on Thursday in FTX Arena as their offense went cold against Boston, headlined by a brutal nine-point effort in the second quarter. An off night can be expected at this time of year and wasn’t too much to be concerned about, that was until the end of the third quarter when Kyle Lowry went hopping to the locker room on one foot after getting rolled up on by teammate Duncan Robinson.

Kyle Lowry hops off after Duncan Robinson falls into his leg. Stay healthy, Kyle! pic.twitter.com/FJShdSKWOi — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) November 5, 2021

Robinson tries to take a charge and flops backwards, sliding into the rotating Lowry who couldn’t get his left leg up in time to avoid getting rolled up on, turning his ankle in the process. Lowry was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle sprain and Heat fans will wait with baited breath for word on the severity in the coming days.

#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry left tonight's game with a sprained left ankle and will not return. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 5, 2021

Hopefully, it isn’t severe and Miami was just being wisely cautious in a 20-point blowout, but ankle injuries early in the season are always reason for a bit of concern, as a previously sprained ankle always seems a bit more prone to tweaks as the season goes on. Lowry’s status will be updated in the next day or so, as Miami has a day off before the Jazz come to town on Saturday.