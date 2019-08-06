Kyle Lowry ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ Kawhi Leonard Opted To Join The Clippers

Getty Image

If there’s one downside to the Toronto Raptors winning an NBA championship, it’s that the cathartic celebration that followed it felt a little short-lived. The league moves fast that time of year, and when the Finals are over, there’s scarcely time to catch your breath before the draft, free agency, and Summer League start the cycle all over again.

But boy, was it fun while it lasted. The championship parade in the streets of Toronto had its share of epic moments (or the Canadian equivalent), including a rather toasty Marc Gasol underscoring the benefits of a European upbringing that had him well-acquainted with the pleasures of a fine vintage.

The champagne had barely dried before Kawhi Leonard made his decision to join the Clippers alongside Paul George, which leaves the Raptors with plenty of questions about how to move forward. But Kyle Lowry, for his part, wasn’t taken by surprise. Nor does he hold any grudges toward his former teammate. Quite the opposite, in fact.