Kyle Lowry’s Top 5 Plays As A Rocket

07.05.12 6 years ago

Toronto pulled off another move in this offseason â€” this one was easily its best, unlike other puzzling agreements â€” by getting Kyle Lowry from Houston for a first-round pick and Gary Forbes. The sixth-year vet played the last three and a half seasons in Houston, where he developed into one of the league’s most improved players. His scoring average rose from 9.1 points in 2009-10 to a career-high 14.1 last season, and he added a career-high 4.6 rebounds and nearly tied his assists mark with 6.6 per. Lowry was not a flashy guard, but he did produce some sneaky good plays in his time. What better time to look at them than the day he’s sent out of town?

5. Trapped baseline? Not so fast. Lowry treats the baseline not so much as another defender as a bumper in bowling, spinning through three (future teammate) Raptors for the easy bucket.

Honorable mention goes to this other spin move he pulled. This time it was in the open court and, impressively, fooled spin master Tony Parker.

