Kyle O’Quinn Signed With Indiana Over The Knicks To ‘Play For Something More Than Next Year’s Draft’

07.09.18 53 mins ago

Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers were a surprising playoff team last year, pushing the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round as Victor Oladipo led the way in keeping Indiana as a contender in the East after the departure of Paul George.

In doing so, the Pacers became one of the more appealing destinations for mid-tier free agents this summer as one of the few competitive teams with considerable cap space. The Pacers were able to use that space to add Tyreke Evans, Doug McDermott, and Kyle O’Quinn in free agency and continue to bolster their rotation in an effort to take advantage of an Eastern Conference without LeBron James.

O’Quinn joins Indiana after a solid season with the Knicks, where the New York native averaged 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, and figures to be a bench option for Nate McMillan in the frontcourt. On Monday morning, O’Quinn met with the media and explained why he chose the Pacers over staying with the Knicks and said it all came down to being competitive.

