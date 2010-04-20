Kyle Singler Returning to Duke

In the midst of the mass exodus of NCAA underclassmen declaring for the NBA Draft (including THIS GUY), one sure-fire first round/lottery pick is headed back to school.

Earlier today, Duke’s Kyle Singler announced that he is returning to school for his senior season. It seemed like the smart move for Singler would have been to go pro now – after the way he played for the majority of the NCAA Tournament, his stock will likely never be higher than it is right now.

So why did he decide to go back to Duke?

From a news piece on ESPN.com:

“I love being here at Duke and am excited about next year,” Singler said in a statement released by the university. “I had two great options in front of me, but I did not want to miss out on all of the great things to come in a senior season.” A first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection, Singler’s 1,767 career points rank as third most by a junior in school history. In three seasons in Durham, his averages are 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.. He is a three-time All-ACC selection.



Maybe he wants another title. Maybe he wants to try to break some records at Duke and in the ACC. After morphing into a strictly perimeter this season, maybe he wants to add some inside play back into his arsenal to potentially push his stock even higher in next year’s draft. Maybe he just really likes school.

Whatever the reason, with Singler, (likely) Nolan Smith, the Brothers Plumlee, and the usual cavalcade of Coach K recruits in the mix, Duke will undoubtedly be one of the top contenders for next year’s title as well.

Is Kyle Singler making a mistake by not entering the NBA Draft?