The ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Kyrie 5s Are Set To Drop In August

07.18.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving, like plenty of other millennials, loves the TV shows Friends and SpongeBob SquarePants. Irving sports a tattoo of the former of the two shows, and is now set to express his fondness of the latter with a brand new collection of Kyrie 5s set to drop in August.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Kyrie 5 pack features five colorways of Irving’s most recent signature shoe, each representing a different character from the popular Nickleodeon cartoon. Mr. Krabs, Sandy, and Squidward all have their own model, and we now have an official release date for the two kicks that are sure to be the most popular of the bunch: Patrick Star and SpongeBob himself.

Both shoes are officially set to release on August 10 at 10 a.m., per Nike, and will retail for $130. The “SpongeBob SquarePants” iteration features a yellow upper with a squiggly swoosh on the side, with SpongeBob’s face on the insoles.

Nike

Nike

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving
TAGSKYRIE IRVINGSPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
