There are plenty of big names that figure to be in play when the 2018-19 season ends and midnight strikes on July 1, 2019. Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, and DeMarcus Cousins all appear to be headed to the free agency market to give legitimate consideration to a new team.

That, coupled with a third of the league being able to open up max space this summer with relative ease will make for a fascinating summer. However, there are executives around the league that want to get a bit greedy and are hopeful two more stars will come available either in free agency or on the trade market.

Kyrie Irving will be an unrestricted free agent, but he’s already told the Boston crowd at a preseason event that he plans on re-signing. Anthony Davis won’t be a free agent until 2020, but there’s long been chatter that he might come available on the trade market this summer should he push his way out and not sign the supermax extension he’s eligible to receive from New Orleans this summer (which will assuredly offer it to him).