Now that Kyrie Irving has made it clear he plans on sticking with the Celtics for a long time, Boston can focus on other elements of its future. For example, there aren’t many NBA teams that can match the Celtics when it comes to young, impactful players, as Irving and veterans like Al Horford and Gordon Hayward are surrounded by potential stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. That doesn’t even consider the other talented young players in Boston (Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Terry Rozier, etc.) and the war chest of draft picks the Celtics possess.

Of course, these players’ biggest contribution to Boston may not necessarily come on the court if Danny Ainge decides to swing for the fences on a superstar who becomes available on the trade market. This leads to the latest chapter of rumblings regarding Anthony Davis and the Celtics, courtesy of Jay King of The Athletic.

King wrote about where Boston can go post-Irving’s decision to stick around, and included a bit of information regarding the conversations he’s had with the Pelicans star about a potential partnership.