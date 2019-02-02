Getty Image

Kyrie Irving has had an awfully odd couple of days. The Boston Celtics star guard has suddenly seen his future go from “undoubtedly in Boston” to “potentially in New York” following the Knicks’ decision to trade Kristaps Porzingis and free up some money on Thursday. While meeting with the media on Friday morning in the aftermath of the deal, Irving was obviously irritated.

To add to all of this, Irving and the Celtics just happened to play in Madison Square Garden on Friday night. Boston walked out with a 113-99 win, but Knicks fans, as they are ever so wont to do, made it clear they want to see Irving in Manhattan next season. The New York faithful gave the New Jersey native quite the ovation when he was introduced, and during the game, a “we want Kyrie” chant broke out.

Irving was asked about these chants after the game, and while he did say he appreciated feeling love, he didn’t make too much of them.