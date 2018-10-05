Kyrie Irving’s Still Happy To Be Out Of Cleveland, And Wants To Have His Number Retired In Boston

10.05.18

Kyrie Irving certainly sounds like he has no intention of leaving Boston. The Celtics’ star guard announced on Thursday night that, as long as the team and its fans will have him, he plans on re-signing with the team upon becoming a free agent next summer. Seeing as how Irving is one of the top point guards in all of basketball, it was a gigantic win for Boston and terrible news for the teams that hoped to push for his services.

One day after his announcement, Irving met with the media and gave some insight into his decision to stick around once this season comes to an end. Most notably, Irving spoke of the sheer gravity that playing for the Celtics possesses, and how he’s motivated by the possibility of seeing his jersey number hanging in the rafters at TD Garden.

