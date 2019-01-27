Kyrie Irving Had A Move So Nice Even Andre Iguodala Was Impressed

01.27.19 50 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving has one of the best handles in the NBA. You can get lost just watching the Celtics star guard dribble around someone until he gets to the basket. In a way, it’s almost hypnotic because it’s insane that he can do so much with the ball despite his long arms and body.

On Saturday, Irving got matched up against Warriors forward Andre Iguodala. For years, Iguodala was considered one of the NBA’s best perimeter defenders. Age has gotten to him a bit, but he’s still one of the smartest players in the league. You can’t just bring out a bunch of moves against him and expect to get by. That is unless you’re Irving. Even Iguodala can’t help but be broken down by Irving’s crazy handle.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Golden State Warriors#Boston Celtics
TAGSANDRE IGUODALABOSTON CELTICSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKYRIE IRVING

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP