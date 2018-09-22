Kyrie Irving Says The Celtics Can Beat The Warriors In A 7-Game Series

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving is healthy again, and that is very good news for the Boston Celtics. His body seems to have recovered from surgery that was a lot more treacherous than initially thought. Irving is expected to be “full speed” at Celtics training camp, and a pain-free Irving is a going to be a pain for the rest of the Eastern Conference this year.

LeBron James absconding to the West Coast and the shakeup in Toronto makes the Celtics the proverbial favorites in the East, if only because a healthy Irving and more than nine minutes of Gordon Hayward makes Boston, in theory, an even stronger team than the one that was on the brink of an NBA Finals berth last season.

And though no team is looking past the regular season, Irving was explicit in his goal: beating the Warriors in the NBA Finals. Irving spoke to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan for a story that dropped on Friday night. In it, he talked about the recovery from his knee procedure and his expectations for the yea, which includes mentioning the Warriors by name and explaining why the Celtics can beat them in the postseason.

“Can we beat Golden State in a seven-game series?” Irving asked himself rhetorically in the story. “Yes.”