The Boston Celtics are supposed to beat the Phoenix Suns in 2018, even when the game is taking place in Arizona. Simply put, Boston is the much better team and, given the fact that the Celtics were 10-point favorites in Las Vegas for the battle between the two teams on Thursday evening, expectations were in line with that.
However, the Suns took a commanding lead against the visiting Celtics, taking full advantage of a ghastly first half from Boston. Brad Stevens’ team converted a meager 21.7 percent of their first-half shots and, with strong shooting (51 percent) from the Suns, Phoenix took a 20-point margin to the second half.
Then, things started getting weird. The Suns did, at one point, lead by 22 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth, but the boulder started rolling down the hill in the final minutes.
Trailing by 12 points with approximately three minutes remaining, the Celtics began to heat up, led by Kyrie Irving.
Bill Russell should probably calm down because they were down 22 to the Suns….
Ya know what? I ignore a ton of the stuff you say on political posts because I understand that people’s political views are based on where they’re from and what they’ve experienced. So when I see you say things that I whole heartedly disagree with, I don’t say anything because I understand that my viewpoint is based on an entirely different set of experiences than yours and therefore, I will not be able to change your mind and you will not change mine….but, now you said something about sports, and in sports, facts are facts, your background makes no difference so I can finally say this to you “@Whatitiz73 , you have a good point”. Still, a win is a win, Go Celtics!