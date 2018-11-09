Getty Image

The Boston Celtics are supposed to beat the Phoenix Suns in 2018, even when the game is taking place in Arizona. Simply put, Boston is the much better team and, given the fact that the Celtics were 10-point favorites in Las Vegas for the battle between the two teams on Thursday evening, expectations were in line with that.

However, the Suns took a commanding lead against the visiting Celtics, taking full advantage of a ghastly first half from Boston. Brad Stevens’ team converted a meager 21.7 percent of their first-half shots and, with strong shooting (51 percent) from the Suns, Phoenix took a 20-point margin to the second half.

Then, things started getting weird. The Suns did, at one point, lead by 22 points in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth, but the boulder started rolling down the hill in the final minutes.

Trailing by 12 points with approximately three minutes remaining, the Celtics began to heat up, led by Kyrie Irving.