Getty Image
DimeMag

Kyrie Irving Exploded For 37 Points In A Christmas Day Drubbing Of The Celtics

TwitterAssociate Editor

Don’t look now, but the Brooklyn Nets look like they might end up being really, really good. After trucking the Golden State Warriors on opening night, the team went to Boston on Christmas Day for a high-profile matchup with the Celtics. Things were tight for a half, but eventually, Brooklyn came out on top in convincing fashion, 123-95.

Kevin Durant continues to look like he isn’t coming off of what is normally a devastating injury — he had 29 points on 9-for-16 shooting with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals — but the big story on Friday was Kyrie Irving in his return to Beantown. Irving was out of his mind, scoring 37 points on 13-for-21 shooting from the field and 7-for-10 shooting from deep. He also pitched in eight assists and six rebounds for good measure.

Irving’s performance set a Christmas Day record for the Nets, as no one in franchise history had ever scored more on Dec. 25. He also tied a Christmas Day record by making seven triples.

After the game, Irving was asked about Durant, and made it a point to say that he is impressed by the team as a whole, and did the Nets marketing department an impromptu favor.

Teams will inevitably hit peaks and valleys, so things will not, in all likelihood, go this well for the Nets all season. But the early returns could not be more promising, in large part because Irving looks healthy and rejuvenated playing next to Durant, for whom those same words apply. Next up for Brooklyn is a Sunday night trip to Charlotte to take on the Hornets.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×