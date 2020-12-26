Don’t look now, but the Brooklyn Nets look like they might end up being really, really good. After trucking the Golden State Warriors on opening night, the team went to Boston on Christmas Day for a high-profile matchup with the Celtics. Things were tight for a half, but eventually, Brooklyn came out on top in convincing fashion, 123-95.

Kevin Durant continues to look like he isn’t coming off of what is normally a devastating injury — he had 29 points on 9-for-16 shooting with four rebounds, three assists, and two steals — but the big story on Friday was Kyrie Irving in his return to Beantown. Irving was out of his mind, scoring 37 points on 13-for-21 shooting from the field and 7-for-10 shooting from deep. He also pitched in eight assists and six rebounds for good measure.

That's 37 POINTS for Kyrie 🎄 pic.twitter.com/xsnlWODj9U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2020

Irving’s performance set a Christmas Day record for the Nets, as no one in franchise history had ever scored more on Dec. 25. He also tied a Christmas Day record by making seven triples.

From NetsPR Kyrie Irving's 37 points represent the most points scored by a Net on Christmas Day in franchise history. Previous high: 36 points for Micheal Ray Richardson in 1984 at New York. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) December 26, 2020

Kyrie Irving goes off for 37 PTS (#NBAXmas record-tying 7 3PM) and 8 AST to power the @BrooklynNets over BOS! Kevin Durant: 29 PTS

Jarrett Allen: 9 PTS, 11 REB, 4 BLK

Jaylen Brown: 27 PTS, 8 REB pic.twitter.com/e69dTVnX3l — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2020

After the game, Irving was asked about Durant, and made it a point to say that he is impressed by the team as a whole, and did the Nets marketing department an impromptu favor.

Kyrie on Nets' supporting cast: "It's not just about us two. We introduced the world to 7-11, but it's not just about us. It's a great team over here. We have a great collection of individuals where every single day we are pushing each other to be better." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 26, 2020

Teams will inevitably hit peaks and valleys, so things will not, in all likelihood, go this well for the Nets all season. But the early returns could not be more promising, in large part because Irving looks healthy and rejuvenated playing next to Durant, for whom those same words apply. Next up for Brooklyn is a Sunday night trip to Charlotte to take on the Hornets.