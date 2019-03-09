Kyrie Irving Called Criticism Of LeBron’s Lakers ‘A Little Unfair’

Getty Image

As their time together in Cleveland continues to fade in the rearview, Kyrie Irving continues to sympathize with LeBron James. The former teammates didn’t end things on a genial note, but as Irving has attempted to become a veteran leader in Boston he’s realized that a lot of the things that once bothered him about playing with James were necessary.

At least that’s the narrative that’s been presented this season, punctuated by a contrite phone call earlier in the year from Irving to LeBron amid some Celtics struggles. Since then, things have certainly warmed between the two sides, and that’s certainly on display with Irving was asked about James and the Lakers. It seems clear that James will be out of the postseason for the first time in a decade, as the Lakers are struggling and have shown no signs of turning things on and making a late push.

Irving sat down with Joe Vardon of The Athletic to discuss a number of things, but when LeBron came up it was sympathy, not schadenfreude, that came to mind for the Celtics star.