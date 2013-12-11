Kyrie Irving Crosses Up Pablo Prigioni, Drops 37 In Cavs Win

#Kyrie Irving #New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers #Carmelo Anthony #GIFs
12.11.13 5 years ago

While most of the basketball world was taking in the Eastern Conference battle between the Heat and Pacers, Cleveland was playing host to a Knicks team coming off their worst defeat at home in the Carmelo Anthony era. Both Anthony and Kyrie Irving shot over 60 percent, but Irving’s team won and he showed off his handles on poor Pablo Prigioni in the process.

Irving was 14-for-23 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc for a game-high 37 points in Cleveland’s 109-94 victory at the Q. His behind-the-back crossover on Prig at the top of the key before draining the three-pointer was a picture of beauty, too.

The Cavs won the first and third quarters handily enough to walk away with the 15-point home win despite an incredibly efficient shooting performance from Carmelo Anthony. ‘Melo was even more accurate from the floor than Irving, going 12-of-19 overall and 3-of-4 from three-point territory on his way to a team-high 29 points in over 38 minutes. He even passed for three assists and grabbed eight boards while only committing a single turnover. But with the exception of Amar’e Stoudemire â€” who has been quite accurate over the last two games â€” the Knicks didn’t give ‘Melo any support in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Cavs shot 56 percent as a team and even Anthony Bennett got a bucket.

What did you think of Irving’s performance against the Knicks?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#New York Knicks#Cleveland Cavaliers#Carmelo Anthony#GIFs
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMaggifsKYRIE IRVINGNEW YORK KNICKSPablo Prigioni

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP