Kyrie Irving Gave His Dad His Jersey After His First Win In Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving was absolutely spectacular in his first game in a Nets uniform this week. On Wednesday night, he went off for 50 points in his debut at Barclays Center, but fell just short of a win as his potential game-winner at the buzzer rimmed out and the Timberwolves stole a 127-126 victory on their home court.

But it was a different story on Friday against the visiting Knicks. Irving didn’t put up a 50-piece like he did earlier in the week, but he did more than enough to secure the Nets’ first win of the season as he knocked down the game-sealing three-pointer from his favorite spot on the right elbow with 21 seconds remaining.

Irving finished with 26 points on the night to help stave off a feisty young Knicks team that overcame a 19-point deficit to take a brief lead late in the fourth quarter. After the game, Irving met his father, Drederick, at center court, to give him his game-worn uniform commemorating the New Jersey native’s first victory in Brooklyn.

Kyrie gave his father his jersey after hitting the game-winning bucket ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fyruf8EUPI — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2019

It’s been an emotional week for Irving, as his 50-point explosion on Wednesday coincided with the one-year anniversary of his grandfather’s death. Irving and the Nets will try to ride this momentum as they head out on the road for a game against the young Grizzlies on Sunday in Memphis.