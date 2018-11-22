Getty Image

Kyrie Irving has never been shy about speaking about the impact his dad has had on his life. His father played a huge role in his life as not only the person who raised him but a mentor to basketball. Irving wanted to commemorate his father and it looks like Nike gave him a chance to do that.

On Thanksgiving, Nike put out a new advertisement featuring Irving and his father playing a game of 1-on-1 in the TD Garen. During the video, Irving voices over the game commenting on his father. He tells a story of how his father had to raise him without his mother. He also speaks of his Dad’s sacrifices of chasing a dream to make the NBA so Irving could chase one himself.