Watch Kyrie Irving’s Emotional Nike Ad Thanking His Dad For Sacrificing A Dream To Raise Him

11.22.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving has never been shy about speaking about the impact his dad has had on his life. His father played a huge role in his life as not only the person who raised him but a mentor to basketball. Irving wanted to commemorate his father and it looks like Nike gave him a chance to do that.

On Thanksgiving, Nike put out a new advertisement featuring Irving and his father playing a game of 1-on-1 in the TD Garen. During the video, Irving voices over the game commenting on his father. He tells a story of how his father had to raise him without his mother. He also speaks of his Dad’s sacrifices of chasing a dream to make the NBA so Irving could chase one himself.

