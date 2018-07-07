Kyrie Irving Reportedly Didn’t Want LeBron To Come Home From Miami

#Kyrie Irving #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
07.07.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

When Kyrie Irving requested that the Cavs trade him last summer, it came as an absolute shock. Nobody could understand why someone of his caliber wouldn’t relish the opportunity to play alongside the greatest player of his generation and compete for championships every single season.

As it turned out, Irving didn’t like the notion of playing in LeBron’s shadow, despite the fact that he logged a higher usage rate and took more shot attempts than LeBron in their last season together. Nevermind all that. Irving wanted to lead his own team, so the Cavs acquiesced and sent him to the Celtics.

Since then, all sorts of details have trickled in about their sometimes icy relationship, but according to the latest reports, it appears as if Irving never wanted LeBron to return home to Cleveland in the first place after his four-year stint with the Miami Heat.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 4 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 4 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP