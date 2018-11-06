Kyrie Irving Was Fined $25,000 For Throwing A Basketball In The Stands In Denver

11.06.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Jamal Murray torched the Celtics on Monday night in Denver for a career-high 48 points in the Nuggets’ 115-107 win, but despite getting buckets, it was a shot that he didn’t make that caused a stir.

Murray, two points shy of that magical 50 mark, was dribbling out the clock at the end of an already-decided game when he hoisted a deep three-pointer right before the buzzer, just to see if he could maybe cross that 50-point plateau for the first time in his young career. As the ball caromed off the rim, Kyrie Irving grabbed it, took offense to Murray’s late shot, and proceeded to hurl the ball way up into the Denver crowd.

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSKYRIE IRVING

