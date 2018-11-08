Getty Image

When Kyrie Irving was traded from the Cavaliers to the Celtics it was done so with risk on the part of Boston. When Irving demanded a trade, Boston was not on his list of preferred destinations. The NBA champion point guard still had a couple years before he was expected to be a free agent, so the Celtics would get him for at least two seasons, but they knew they were going to have to sell him on the team’s culture and identity.

It didn’t take long for Irving to buy in. Despite an injury shortened first season in Boston, Irving saw the potential he had with the Celtics as his team fought its way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Shortly after being eliminated, Irving made it clear what he wanted to do. He was going to stay with the Celtics and try to build something worth remembering in Boston.

Irving has yet to sign a new deal, because financially it makes more sense for him to opt out of the final year of his contract and then re-sign with the Celtics that way, but don’t expect to wait long on a deal. He’s already been in discussions with the front office and in a sit down interview with Shams Charania of Stadium, he re-affirmed his desire to stay in Boston.